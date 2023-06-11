Trump's Niece Says His Friends Are Fleeing After Second Indictment: He's 'Never Had Any Adults Surrounding Him'

Mary Trump, a psychologist and the niece of former President Donald Trump said his inner circle is shrinking in the wake of his historic federal indictment.

What Happened: The “creeping authoritarianism” is now galloping, Mary Trump said in the latest episode of her "Mary Trump Show" podcast, which aired on Friday.

“Donald [Trump] has never had any adults surrounding him. I mean, starting with my grandfather on down, it was always people who could know they could get something out of him or who found him useful for whatever their own ends were,” she said.

“Real adults were sort of left waiting to see if it would benefit them and then if it didn't or if Donald [Trump] found them insufficiently loyal, they sort of fell away,” she added.

Mary Trump said her uncle's “circle has continued to get smaller.” She also expressed her surprise that things have gotten worse because it was already “very, very bad.”

The former president's niece called upon people on the Right to “start speaking with passion, vehemence and unequivocally about the dangers we are facing.”

Why It's Important: Shortly after the news of the indictment of Donald Trump, his lead attorneys Tim Trusty and John Rowley announce their resignation from his legal team, saying they wouldn't represent him in matters being investigated and prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith is investigating the classified document case and Donald Trump's role in the subversion of the 2020 election.

