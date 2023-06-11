Former President Donald Trump on Sunday said he sees "no case" where he would withdraw his name from the 2024 presidential race, regardless of the various legal challenges he is currently facing.

What Happened: During an interview with Roger Stone on the premiere episode of ‘The Roger Stone Show’ on 77 WABC, Trump was asked, "Is there any circumstances under which you could see yourself dropping out of the 2024 presidential election?," reported The Hill.

"No. None whatsoever," Trump replied, adding, "No, I see no case in which I would do that. I just wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it. I had opportunities in 2016 to do it. And I didn't do it."

Trump, last week, was indicted in a 37-count indictment by federal prosecutors over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Trump is summoned to appear in the Miami federal court on Tuesday.

Why It Matters: The former president has continued to maintain his innocence and has called the indictment "a disgrace." The charges levied against the ex-president do not automatically disqualify him from running for the top office. Despite the indictment, there has been little change in opinion within the GOP. Many Republicans also supported the GOP front-runner candidate and denounced the investigation, calling it politically charged.

