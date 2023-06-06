SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he has seen zero evidence of aliens.

What Happened: “I have seen zero evidence of aliens fwiw [for what it’s worth],” Musk wrote in response to Twitter user and author Michael Shellenberger. Shellenberger shared a News Nation article citing an Air Force veteran saying the U.S. govt retrieved alien spacecraft and hid it. The American public has been lied to for decades, the veteran said in the interview.

"We're definitely not alone. The data points, quite empirically that we're not alone," they said. The news platform said that if the statements are accurate, it would be the first time an official representative from the U.S. government had confirmed alien existence.

Why It Matters: The SpaceX CEO has provided his opinions on aliens before too.

In April, Musk appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News. Talking about his fascination with extraterrestrial existence, he said, "If anyone would know about aliens on Earth, it would be me. I am very familiar with space stuff. I've seen no evidence of aliens."

The CEO has previously said that he didn't think there were aliens in our sector of the galaxy, but there may be some in “faraway portions.” He has also said that he would be the first to tweet about it if he saw evidence of aliens. “If we found aliens, probably SpaceX would get a ton more revenue," the CEO joked.

