Does Elon Musk Believe In Aliens? Here's What He Said And How It Would Impact SpaceX

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday he gets asked a lot about finding aliens and if true it would bring a lot of revenue for SpaceX, the space company that he dreams would one day make life multi-planetary.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at the All-In Miami tech conference, said it's exciting to go out and find out the future of civilization in space and if there are “aliens and hopefully they are friendly.”

“I do get asked about ‘the alien’ questions a lot. I have not seen any evidence of aliens and I’ll be the first to tweet about it,” Musk said.

“If we found aliens, probably SpaceX would get a ton more revenue,” the 50-year-old CEO joked at the summit.

Why It Matters: Musk, who dreams of colonizing Mars, talked about the need for life to become multi-planetary. He had last year said SpaceX will land humans on Mars in five to 10 years.

SpaceX is developing a fully-reusable Starship that can deliver a payload of around 150 tonnes to low Earth Orbit and about 250 tons when expendable.

Musk in February said the rapidly reusable Starship rocket that its space company is building would reach orbit before the end of the year.

Starship’s first flight to orbit would be followed by many more such flights throughout the year.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla's stock closed 5.8% lower at $724.37 on Monday.