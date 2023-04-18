Elon Musk appeared On "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday night and touched on the subject of extraterrestrial life.

What Happened: "A lot of people ask me where are the aliens," said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"If anyone would know about aliens on Earth, it would be me. I am very familiar with space stuff. I've seen no evidence of aliens."

Musk said, "I would immediately tweet it out in a split second." He quipped it would be "the jackpot" that attracted eight billion likes.

The billionaire told an anecdote about a general in the 60s who said if they pulled out an alien, they would have no problems whatsoever in getting defense budget increases.

Why It Matters: Musk said he hoped that there is another conscious life that exists and that it is peaceful. "We haven't seen anything yet," said Musk.

This is not the first time Musk has broached the topic of life beyond Earth. He joked in 2022 that if "we found aliens, probably SpaceX would get a ton more revenue."

In a Nelk Boys podcast in August last year, he said he'd not been in Area 51, a secret United States Air Force facility in Nevada that is often associated with extraterrestrials.

He said that Area 51 was not all that secretive and dismissed the idea of "crazy-alien" weapons there.

