Elon Musk On Aliens Asks If Universe Is 13.8B Years Old, Shouldn't They Be 'Everywhere?'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk addressed the topics of aliens and Area 51 on Thursday.
What Happened: Musk said on the Nelk Boys' “Full Send” podcast that to the best of his knowledge he hadn’t seen any evidence of aliens.
“I think I'd know,” said Musk, who also heads the space-faring company SpaceX. Musk addressed the Fermi Paradox proposed by the Italian-American physicist Enrico Fermi in the interview.
Musk said, “If the universe is really 13.8 billion years old, shouldn’t there be aliens everywhere?”
On the topic of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) videos released by the Pentagon, Musk said there are “advanced programs that the military has which are classified.”
Musk also addressed the secret United States Air Force facility in Nevada known as Area 51, saying he’d not been there.
“There are actually lots of [such] areas,” said Musk. “I think SpaceX technically leases area 59 or something."
See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock
Why It Matters: Musk was asked about the narrative around violent aliens and said if that was the case, “we’re in trouble.”
The billionaire entrepreneur said he didn’t think there were aliens in our sector of the galaxy, but there may be some in "faraway portions."
Musk said Area 51 was not all that secretive and dismissed the notion there were “crazy-alien” weapons in the facility. “It just entered the mythos, people got carried away."
The Tesla CEO said while there is a probability there are no aliens, it would be “scary” as it suggests that “consciousness, civilization as we know it, is extremely rare and a very precious thing.”
In May, Musk had said if he saw evidence of aliens, he would be the first to tweet about it. He said if extraterrestrials were found “SpaceX would get a ton more revenue.”
Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares closed 0.4% higher at $925.90 in regular trading and rose another 0.2% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.