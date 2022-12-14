Trump's Former Lawyer Doesn't Doubt His Criminal Referral By Jan.6 Panel: 'They Started Out With That As A Goal'

Donald Trump-era White House lawyer Ty Cobb said he doesn't doubt the former president will be referred to the prosecutors by the Jan.6 panel probing the Capitol insurrection.

What Happened: Cobb said in an interview with CNN, “I think they [the House Committee] started out with that as a goal.”

The former White House lawyer said that even in the absence of cross-examination of Trump “clearly the evidence they’ve put forward justifies them to make a criminal referral.”

Why It Matters: “Their referral is largely symbolic of course,” said Cobb. The attorney said the Justice Department isn’t “required” to do anything in response to it.

It was reported earlier that Trump, former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and three others are being considered for criminal referral by the Panel.

Trump has failed to comply with a subpoena from the January 6th panel. In mid-November, the committee said it will evaluate the next steps in regard to the former president’s “noncompliance.”

