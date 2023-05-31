Apple AR/VR Headset Will Eclipse Meta's Quest 2 In Brightness Levels, Leaks Suggest

The latest leak about Apple Inc.’s AAPL highly-anticipated AR/VR headset uncovered some screen specifications — and it appears to be absolutely dazzling.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant or DSCC, took to Twitter and made bold statements about the specifications of the screens in Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset, expected to be unveiled at the annual WWDC in June.

Despite Apple’s silence on the details, Young revealed intriguing information about the two screens, one for each eye, saying, “Micro OLED specs for Apple’s AR/VR headset.”

This included a 1.41-inch diagonal size, a targeted contrast ratio of 4000:1 and an ambitious target of over 5000 nits of brightness.

The brightness level quoted by Young is expected to represent a peak value, noted Apple Insider.

For instance, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Quest 2 is reported to have a brightness of 100 nits on its single Fast Switch LCD screen.

However, this figure is not officially confirmed by Sony. It has been a topic of discussion online regarding its perceived excessive brightness.

Additionally, for a while now, there have been persistent rumors about Apple’s plans to incorporate micro OLED technology into its upcoming headset, with speculations pointing toward Samsung or Sony as the likely producer of these cutting-edge screens.

Why It’s Important: It was reported that Apple’s newest product category could pit it against Meta, like Cupertino’s 15-year fight with Android-maker Google in the smartphone industry.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Apple had lowered the sales estimates for its mixed-reality headsets, even before the expected launch in June.

The device could be priced at around $3,000.

Despite undergoing a lengthy seven-year development process before making its market debut, analysts state that Apple isn’t “very optimistic about the AR/MR headset” recreating the astounding “iPhone moment.”

