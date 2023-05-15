Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming mixed-reality headset has generated a lot of buzz in the tech world and now former Meta Platforms Inc. META employee and Oculus founder has added to the excitement by describing it as “so good.”

What Happened: It’s likely that at the Worldwide Developers Conference, a one-week event kickstarting on June 6, Apple will unveil its highly-anticipated mixed reality headset.

Over the past few months, speculations have been flying around about Apple recreating the astounding “iPhone moment” with the launch of its headset.

Now, ex-Meta employee and Oculus founder Palmer Luckey’s comments have added fuel to the fire.

On Monday, Luckey took to Twitter and tweeted that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s upcoming headset is “so good.”

While he did not provide further details about whether he tested the device himself or not, netizens in the comment section speculated that his comments would only have come with proper background information.

However, some people also questioned whether the headset was worth its estimated price of $3000.

Last month, Evan Blass, a trustworthy leaker known for accurate predictions, said that someone he knows demoed Apple’s headset and went from lamenting its “underwhelming” capabilities to being blown away.

Why It’s Important: According to text experts, the primary hurdle for Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset is to broaden its appeal beyond a niche market. This is crucial because previous headset devices have faced difficulty gaining traction and lacked the unique selling points that contributed to the widespread adoption of the iPhone.

Additionally, the estimated price of Apple’s mixed reality headset is approximately four times the cost of Meta’s Quest 2 and double that of Quest Pro. Although Apple’s device is expected to have more features, industry experts have voiced concerns over the lack of infrastructure in place.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries, owned and led by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, launched its first-ever virtual reality headset that costs just under $16.

