Apple's Long-Rumored Mixed Reality Headset To Launch In 2022: Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset in the middle of next year, followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors reported Sunday.

What Happened: In a research note, Kuo said that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases comprising of helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030-2040.

The mixed reality headset will be equipped with Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNY) Micro-OLED displays and several optical modules for a “see-through AR experience”, while also being able to offer a VR experience, as per the analyst.

Kuo added he expects the mixed reality headset to be priced at around $1,000 in the U.S. The augmented reality glasses will focus on providing a ‘mobile + AR experience’ than the mixed reality headset.

Further, the analyst projects Apple will launch “contact lenses” at some point after 2030.

Why It Matters: It was reported in January that Apple’s virtual reality headset with the working name N301 is in a prototype stage, while the glasses dubbed N421 are at a nascent stage known as “architecture.” The VR headset is expected to compete against Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Oculus and Sony’s PlayStation VR, among others.

The analyst’s views also assume significance as Apple has quietly been working on pushing into the virtual reality and augmented space for years. Apple confirmed its acquisition of a VR live-streaming startup called NextVR in May 2020 and followed it up with the acquisition of Spaces in August.

See Also: Apple Will Lose Top US Podcast Listenership Spot to Spotify This Year: eMarketer

NextVR provides sports and content for VR and AR headsets, including those made by its rivals. Spaces is a virtual reality startup that blends avatars into videoconferences.

Price Movement: Apple closed almost 1.1% higher on Friday at $121.42.

Read Next: Apple Discontinues the iMac Pro