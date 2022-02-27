Apple Is Working A Foldable iPad/MacBook; Could Launch By 2026

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an innovator and disruptor when it comes to its products and services. Cupertino's future product pipeline could also include a foldable version of its iPad/MacBook, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple is working on a foldable device with a screen size of about 20 inches, Gurman said, citing Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant. The Apple specialist said the company could opt for a foldable 20-inch screen attached to a physical keyboard or convert one side of the display as a virtual keyboard.

Apple has been exploring a dual-screen foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid that would use a virtual keyboard, Gurman said. This has been in development for the past couple of years, he added.

"It would trade in the physical keyboard and trackpad for a fully touch-screen base," the Apple specialist said.

Apple is looking to launch the product around 2026, Gurman said, quoting Young. This would mean it would be released at the same time as the Apple Car and the AR glasses, he added.

Apple closed Friday's session up 1.30% at $164.85.

