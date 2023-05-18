ñol


Apple Cuts Sales Outlook For Mixed-Reality Headsets Before Launch In June: Report

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc. AAPL has lowered the sales estimates for its mixed-reality headsets, even before it is supposed to launch in June.
  • The company initially hoped to sell about three million units a year, but it slashed its sales forecast to nearly one million, then to 900,000 units, Bloomberg reported.
  • On June 5, Apple is expected to introduce the mixed-reality headsets at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
  • Also Read: Apple Races Against Time: High-Stakes Launch of $3000 Mixed-Reality Headset Amid Intense Competition
  • The new headsets are expected to contribute more than $25 billion annually to the company’s revenue. The headset could be priced at around $3,000.
  • The company plans to sell the device at its approximate cost price rather than at a loss, as initially considered. 
  • Unlike other Apple products, the device is debuting in a still-experimental mode.
  • After seven years in development before hitting the market, Apple sees a slower headset adoption than the Apple Watch or iPhone. 
  • Some Apple employees and suppliers tried to buy more time for the product, given the challenges of integrating the headset with new software, its production, and the broader market.
  • Apple offers the headset with a battery in a pack that fits in one hand and is separate from the goggles.
  • The company has always been a forerunner in introducing new software features that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence. 
  • It has recently launched a new assistive technology to empower users with cognitive, speech, and vision disabilities.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares are up 0.94% to $174.34 in the trading session on the last check Thursday.

