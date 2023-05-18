Apple Cuts Sales Outlook For Mixed-Reality Headsets Before Launch In June: Report

- Apple Inc. AAPL has lowered the sales estimates for its mixed-reality headsets, even before it is supposed to launch in June.
- The company initially hoped to sell about three million units a year, but it slashed its sales forecast to nearly one million, then to 900,000 units, Bloomberg reported.
- On June 5, Apple is expected to introduce the mixed-reality headsets at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
- The new headsets are expected to contribute more than $25 billion annually to the company’s revenue. The headset could be priced at around $3,000.
- The company plans to sell the device at its approximate cost price rather than at a loss, as initially considered.
- Unlike other Apple products, the device is debuting in a still-experimental mode.
- After seven years in development before hitting the market, Apple sees a slower headset adoption than the Apple Watch or iPhone.
- Some Apple employees and suppliers tried to buy more time for the product, given the challenges of integrating the headset with new software, its production, and the broader market.
- Apple offers the headset with a battery in a pack that fits in one hand and is separate from the goggles.
- The company has always been a forerunner in introducing new software features that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence.
- It has recently launched a new assistive technology to empower users with cognitive, speech, and vision disabilities.
- Price Action: AAPL shares are up 0.94% to $174.34 in the trading session on the last check Thursday.
