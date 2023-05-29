GOP's Vivek Ramaswamy Urges Congress To Reject Debt Ceiling Deal: 'Stand For Principles, Not Window-Dressing'

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Congress should vote against the "vote against debt ceiling deal" that Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders achieved after nearly a month-long negotiation.

What Happened: Ramaswamy took to Twitter late Sunday to post a video of him sharing his views as Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

"I would vote against the debt ceiling deal. We need to think on the timescales of history, not 2-year election cycles. We should stand for principles, not incrementalism or window-dressing. I won't apologize for that," Ramaswamy wrote on Twitter.

Why It Matters: Ending a month-long stalemate, Biden and Congressional leaders reached an agreement that provides a sense of accomplishment for both parties and averts a devastating default. The U.S. president labeled it a “compromise,” while the Republican House speaker praised it as “worthy of the American people.”

The 99-page deal document was made public on Sunday evening and will be subjected to intense scrutiny among stakeholders in the days ahead. The legislation includes a provision to raise the debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion for two years. Simply put, President Biden will not have to engage in further negotiations on this matter before the upcoming presidential election in November 2024.

