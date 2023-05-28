Former Wyoming Republican Representative Elizabeth Cheney, who was the vice chair of the January 6 committee that investigated the Capitol insurrection, said Sunday that her GOP colleagues wanted her to lie.

What Happened: Cheney said, "After the 2020 election and the attack of January 6th, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie," reported Politico.

They wanted me to say the 2020 election was stolen, the attack of January 6th wasn't a big deal, and Donald Trump wasn't dangerous,"

Cheney said during the commencement speech at Colorado College — her alma mater, "I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership."

She reportedly said that a constitutional republic can't be perpetuated and defended if the people of a nation "accept leaders who have gone to war with the rule of law, with the democratic process, with the peaceful transfer of power, with the Constitution itself."

Why It Matters: Cheney has sounded the alarm repeatedly around the events of Jan.6 and has been critical of Trump, during whose presidency the insurrection took place. Trump is currently the presidential frontrunner for the Republicans, reported Politico.

She warned about the efforts of certain individuals to ensure that "college students don't vote" and urged the Class of 2023 to "get out and vote."

Earlier in the month, Cheney said, in an advertisement, that Trump was "unfit for office" and labeled him a "risk America can never take again."

Cheney lost her GOP primary last year to Harriet M. Hageman, who was backed by the former president.

