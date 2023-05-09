Former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney targetted Donald Trump in a new ad, diverging from some Republicans who have been more muted in their criticism of the former president.

What Happened: In the ad, Cheney called Trump “unfit for office” and described him as “a risk America can never take again.”

Cheney’s advertisement is being aired on CNN before and during a prominent town hall meeting on Wednesday, where Trump, a potential candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, will be answering questions from New Hampshire voters.

Cheney’s political action committee funded the 60-second ad, in which Cheney gives the voiceover but does not appear. The Republican talks about how Trump lied to his supporters about the 2020 election results and then “mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol” on Jan. 6.

The ad shows visuals of the Capitol being stormed, as Cheney says, “Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for Jan. 6 were illegal.”

“He didn’t care, and today he celebrates those who attacked our Capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office.”

Why It Matters: In 2021, then-Congresswoman Cheney was ousted from House Republican leadership for calling out Trump’s “big lie” about the election. She lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last year to Harriet M. Hageman, a Trump-backed candidate ,who went on to win the seat in the general election.

Cheney has not ruled out the possibility of running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

