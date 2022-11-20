Donald Trump Says He Won't Be Returning To Twitter: Why He's Sticking With Truth Social

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account on Saturday following a platform poll asking users whether Trump's account should be restored.

More than 15 million people voted on whether to reinstate Trump, with 51.8 percent saying yes and 48.2 percent saying no.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended.

However, Trump does not seem keen on returning to Twitter.

According to a report, during a video speech to a Republican Jewish group meeting in Las Vegas, Trump said, "I don't see any reason for it."

Trump said he would stick with his platform Truth Social, owned by the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Trump has close to 4.57 million followers on Truth Social. TMTG is in the process of merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, although the pending SPAC deal has been facing a variety of setbacks.

The former president added that Truth Social has better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well," noting Twitter's problems included bots and fake accounts.

Trump said the problems Twitter faced were "incredible" and praised Musk, saying he had always liked him.

Early last year, Trump's Twitter account was banned following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's Twitter account had over 88 million followers before his account was shut down. On Sunday, after his account was reactivated, Trump had over 72 million Twitter followers.

Prior to his Purchase of Twitter, in May, Musk discussed reversing the ban on Trump. However, he said that such decisions would be made with consideration by a content moderation council, and no account reinstatements would happen before the panel convened.

However, last week Musk announced that the Twitter bans of Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and Babylon Bee had been revoked with no information about the process or moderation council.

Following Saturday's poll results on restoring Trump's account, Musk tweeted, "Bot & troll armies might be running out of steam soon. Some interesting lessons to clean up future polls."

Musk has conducted similar polls on Twitter in the past. For example, he put forward a poll about making a business decision last year. Then, he asked his followers if he should sell stock in Tesla. He sold more than $1 billion in shares after the poll results.