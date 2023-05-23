DeSantis Escalates Feud With Disney: Calls For Disqualification Of Judge Overseeing Lawsuit

In another development in the standoff between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. DIS, the former's attorney's have asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker who is overseeing the lawsuit between both parties be recused.

What Happened: DeSanti's lawyers contended that Walker "demonstrated potential partiality while handling separate cases in which the judge mentioned Disney as an example of state retaliation," Reuters reported.

"The court's impartiality in this matter might be reasonably be questioned," the governor's lawyers said in their motion.

Disney and DeSantis have been on a warpath after the entertainment giant voiced opposition to a state law that banned discussions about sexuality and gender identity in younger children.

In retaliation, DeSantis has revoked the special administrative status Disney enjoyed in governing the land surrounding its Florida theme park. Disney promptly filed a lawsuit against the governor, alleging that he was weaponizing state government to retaliate against its stance.

The rift took another twist when Disney scrapped plans to build a billion-dollar office complex is Florida. While DeSantis' spokesperson said the development may have to do with Disney's stock price decline,the company said the move was taken due to considerable changes since the announcement of the project, including new leadership and changing business conditions.

Why It's Important: DeSantis is widely expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential primary any time soon. He is currently trailing behind former President Donald Trump in opinion polls.

Matthew Belloni, founding partner at Puck News, said in an interview with CNBC this week that the tiff with Disney is hurting DeSantis.

Disney closed Monday's session up 0.51% at $91.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

