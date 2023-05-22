While Florida Governor declined to be associated with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas – the disgraced Republican donor and onetime Trump world power player – a new report reveals the duo ​​worked more closely together than Ron DeSantis disclosed.

What Happened: The former Trump insider gave Reuters a comprehensive narrative of their association, along with 63 previously undisclosed text messages exchanged between DeSantis and Parnas from May to October 2018, during the former’s gubernatorial campaign.

Parnas and his business partner were arrested in 2019 on allegations of channeling funds from a Russian oligarch into American political campaigns. DeSantis declined to be associated with the businessman and said Parnas “was just like any other donor, nothing more than that."

According to the text messages reviewed by the publication, DeSantis reached out to Parnas – in more than 20 texts – seeking introductions, guidance, and support for fundraising during his 2018 campaign. Sources close to the Florida governor also confirmed that the texter's number belonged to DeSantis then.

"I didn't just look at him as the governor—he was my friend," Parnas said.

Why It Matters: As DeSantis prepares for his 2024 presidential bid, the revelations from Parnas cast light on DeSantis' relationship with Parnas and his helping the Florida governor gain entree to the circle of former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, DeSantis spokesman Dave Abrams rubbished the claims and said, "This is another recycled narrative that has been proven wrong many times over,” he said.

