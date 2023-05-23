From Apple To Tesla To Meta: Why US Tech Giants Are Eager To Join Forces With This Indian Telecom Titan

India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who is making waves in the business world with an impressive partnerships spree, has reportedly roped in Elon Musk‘s Tesla Inc TSLA to forge a 5G alliance.

What Happened: The subsidiary of Reliance Industries – owned and led by Ambani – Jio is prospecting to build a "captive private network" with the Texas-based EV giant.

According to The Economic Times, the discussions are currently preliminary. The partnership could potentially consolidate if the EV giant decides to shift its operations from China to India and establish Gigafactories within the country.

The billionaire's multi-dollar conglomerate is looking to play disruptor and has inked several partnerships with top tech giants, including Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc META, Nvidia NVDA, and Apple Inc AAPL in the past year.

Last year, JioGamesCloud partnered with Nvidia GeForce Now to bring more cloud-based games to India. Jio also signed a pact with Meta's Facebook for immersive technology and collaborated with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones.

A couple of months ago, Apple iOS 16.2 update brought Jio True 5G service with unlimited data for eligible iPhone users.

Why It Matters: With over a billion people and a rapidly growing digital economy, Ambani's petroleum to telecom conglomerate sees wide expansion opportunities for its business.

While Ambani is shaking hands with top businesses worldwide, he is also unleashing fierce competition against major global brands as the billionaire sets the stage to expand his empire.

The company recently took steps to counter Coca-Cola and PepsiCo by reviving the Campa-Cola brand. It also poses strong competition to Netflix Inc and Disney with its subsidiary JioCinema.

