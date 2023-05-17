Shifting Stance: Tesla Now Eyes Setting Up EV Plant In India

- Tesla, Inc TSLA proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export.
- The EV maker did not discuss lowering import tax on electric vehicles, Reuters cites familiar sources.
- Senior Tesla executives are in India this week to meet the government to discuss local sourcing of parts and other issues.
- Tesla's renewed interest in India comes nearly a year after it shelved plans to sell cars there after failing to secure lower import taxes.
- Local sourcing aligns with the Indian government's pitch to attract manufacturers, especially as companies including Apple Inc AAPL look to diversify their supply chains beyond China.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 2.60% at $170.85 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: GovernmentNewsRegulationsMediaBriefs