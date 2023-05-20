In an ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, or AI, Apple Inc.‘s AAPL reported pursuit of generative artificial intelligence talent contrasts its co-founder Steve Wozniak‘s concerns about the swift advancement in the field.

What Happened: Like its counterparts, Apple finds itself immersed in the competitive “AI race,” prompting the tech giant to actively pursue top-notch talent to help navigate the evolving landscape and determine its strategic direction.

The Cupertino, California-based company has launched an extensive search for skilled professionals in the field of generative AI, as evidenced by the numerous job ads posted on Apple’s career page.

See Also: Should I Buy iPhone 14 Or Wait For iPhone 15?

The jobs listed are for teams, including Integrated System Experience, Input Experience, NLP, Machine Learning and Technology Development Group, reported TechCrunch.

It is pertinent to note that while the exact projects or products these new hires would be involved in remain undisclosed, the company’s drive to attract more generative AI talent comes as no surprise.

Apple is reportedly developing its own generative AI products, signaling the company’s intention to enter this domain and potentially offer its unique offerings to users.

Earlier this week it was reported that Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was searching for senior software engineers and AI specialists to help implement an “interactive conversational experience” and “reinvent” the user’s search experience.

Why It’s Important: The latest job advertisements come amidst ambiguous signals from Apple concerning its stance on generative AI.

During the Q2 earnings call earlier this month, CEO Tim Cook chose not to provide specific answers regarding the company’s activities in the field yet refrained from dismissing its importance entirely. While expressing interest in generative AI, he emphasized that Apple would approach the matter with careful consideration and thoughtfulness.

Meanwhile, Wozniak has time and again reiterated his position by issuing stark warnings against unhindered development of artificial intelligence, something even Elon Musk and Geoffrey Hinton, better known as the "Godfather Of AI," agree with.

Apple has also reportedly implemented restrictions on using external generative AI tools, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, by certain employees.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Worth The Splurge? Hermes AirPods Pro 2 Case Matches Price Of Brand-New iPhone 14 Pro