Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly implemented a ban on the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools within the company.

What Happened: Apple circulated an internal document prohibiting its employees from using ChatGPT and similar large language models, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing insider sources.

The decision to restrict the use of competing LLMs stems from concerns over the potential leakage of user data, stated the report. The tech giant is also reportedly in the process of developing its own similar technology.

Additionally, the document stated that Apple instructed its employees to refrain from utilizing Microsoft Corp. MSFT-owned GitHub's Copilot, a software code-writing automation tool.

ChatGPT, developed with support from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is a chatbot based on an LLM capable of responding to queries, generating essays, and carrying out various tasks in a remarkably human-like manner.

However, the utilization of such models involves the transmission of data back to the developers. This practice raises concerns regarding the inadvertent disclosure of confidential information by organizations.

Why It Matters: Though ChatGPT has been applauded by various tech moguls, including Bill Gates, others like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak have signed an "open letter" seeking an immediate pause of AI trials "more powerful" than GPT-4.

In March, ChatGPT was banned in certain parts of Europe, including Italy, raising concerns about privacy issues related to the model. Italy, however, revoked this decision recently.

Earlier this month, Samsung Electronics, too, decided to ban its staff's use of generative artificial intelligence, including chatGPT, almost a month after it was reported that the South Korean giant was facing a possible issue regarding a confidential information leak.

