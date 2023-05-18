DeSantis Vs Trump Official? Florida Governor Reportedly Plans To Declare 2024 Bid Next Week

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to announce his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections, as per media reports.

What Happened: Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that DeSantis plans to formally announce his Republican nomination bid next week, as reported by CBS News.

He intends to submit the required documents to the Federal Election Commission, officially declaring his presidential candidacy around the same time as a gathering in Miami, where his long-standing and generous donors will be present.

During the Miami event, DeSantis is expected to provide campaign strategy updates to the donors and request substantial funds to support his presidential campaign.

See Also: Democrats Call On Biden To Invoke 14th Amendment For Last-Minute Debt Ceiling Hike

Additional sources familiar with DeSantis’ plans have disclosed that a more formal kickoff event is scheduled to take place closer to June 1.

Recently, DeSantis’ political operation relocated from the state GOP headquarters to a new office in Tallahassee, which incurred a cost exceeding $5,000. That triggered a federal campaign law, requiring DeSantis to register as an official candidate and establish a principal campaign committee within 15 days.

Why It Matters: Although DeSantis has not officially launched his presidential bid, he is considered a prominent potential contender within the GOP, challenging former President Donald Trump.

Recent polls indicate that Trump currently holds a lead over DeSantis. However, DeSantis and Trump’s former press secretary have predicted that once DeSantis formally announces his bid, Trump’s lead over other GOP nomination rivals will diminish.

Read Next: Donald Trump On Abortion Ban: Will Make A ‘Deal’ That The ‘Whole Country’ Will Love