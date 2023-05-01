Former President Donald Trump on Sunday once again attacked Ron DeSantis, his potential Republican competitor in the presidential nominee race.

What Happened: Trump took to Truth Social to insist that the Florida Governor poses no threat to him as a potential candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Trump said he "couldn't care less" if DeSantis chose to run against him for the GOP nomination. "…the problem is the bill he is about to sign, which allows him to run without resigning from being Governor, totally weakens election integrity in Florida," Trump wrote.

"Instead of getting tough and doing what the people want (same day voting, voter ID, proof of citizenship, paper ballots, hand count, etc.), this bill guts everything. It will allow dirty Voter rolls to get dirtier, weakens transparency, and is a total mess. It's simple, all we want is a free and fair election, and an honest count," he added.

Why It Matters: Last week, the Florida House approved a bill that would permit the current governor, Ron DeSantis, to retain his position if he decides to run for president in 2024. According to the current Florida election law, lawmakers seeking to run for office are required to resign from their current post once they become an official candidate. However, if approved, the proposed bill would exempt candidates running for the positions of president or vice president from this requirement.

DeSantis has not formally announced if he is considering a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, but he is widely speculated to enter the race by Mid-May.

He has also argued that his ranking in polls against the Former President will change after he formally announces his bid.

