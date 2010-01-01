Zacks

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Misses Q2 Earnings And Revenue Estimates
Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Should You Invest In The iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)?
Launched on 06/12/2000, the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (ETF:IYG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.
Should You Invest In The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Healthcare - Healthcare - Providers segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (ETF:IHF), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006.
Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) Be On Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (ETF:DLN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006.
Implied Volatility Surging for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Options
Investors in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 15, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.
Why Is Kodiak Sciences Inc. Up 62.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD). Shares have added about 62.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Why Investors Should Stay Away From Cracker Barrel Now
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) has been bearing the brunt of reduced guest traffic, increased commodity and wage inflation, along with shifts in consumer discretionary spending.
Visa Readies To Acquire Brazilian Payments Provider Pismo
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is reportedly getting close to making a deal to acquire a Brazilian cloud-based platform provider for banking services and payments, Pismo. The company, which is in advanced discussions, can announce the deal this month, per Bloomberg.
Microsoft To Offer OpenAI To US Federal Agencies
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has revealed its plans to bring OpenAI's highly capable language-producing models, including GPT-4 and GPT-3, to U.S. federal agencies by leveraging its Azure cloud service.
Why You Should Hold Onto Sherwin-Williams Stock For Now
The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is benefiting from strong momentum in its Paint Stores Group segment, pricing and cost-management actions and expansion of operations amid a challenging demand environment.
Here&#39;s Why You Must Buy Monster Beverage Stock Now
Monster Beverage Corporation MNST has been witnessing momentum due to robust demand for its energy drinks category and a steady line-up of product launches. The company continues to gain from pricing efforts, which have been boosting the top line.
ExxonMobil Plans To Double US Shale Output In 5 Years
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) intends to double oil production from its U.S. shale properties over five years by deploying new technologies, per a Reuters report.
Why Novartis Is A Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Jack In The Box Rides On Solid Comps Amid High Costs
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is benefiting from growth in same-store sales, attributable to menu innovation and pricing along with franchised opening and digital delivery initiatives.
3 Top Industrial Manufacturing Stocks To Buy On Improved Supply Chain
A low-demand environment due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector is weighing on the Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry. However, improving supply chains and reduced delivery lead times bode well for the industry's growth.
TreeHouse Loses -12.71% In 4 Weeks, Here&#39;s Why A Trend Reversal May Be Around The Corner
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure.
United Airlines&#39; Long-Serving CFO To Retire Next Year
United Airlines' (NASDAQ: UAL) CFO Gerry Laderman stated that he intends to retire in 2024. The company, which will undertake a thorough search process to find a replacement for Laderman, said that the incumbent is expected to retire no later than Sep 30, 2024.
3 REITs Investors Can Buy Today
A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a company that owns, operates, or finances income-generating real estate.
Netflix Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $358.98, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.76%.
Here&#39;s Why You Should Retain CVS Health Stock for Now
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is well poised for growth, backed by the continued growth across the entire range of insured and self-insured medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services.

