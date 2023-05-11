Donald Trump could face yet another lawsuit from E.Jean Carroll, who was recently awarded $5 million in damages by a Manhattan court in a defamation case after he mocked the columnist in his CNN town hall meeting.

What Happened: Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said on filing a third defamation lawsuit against Trump, "Everything's on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it," reported The Hill citing The New York Times.

"We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we'll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably."

Carroll told the Times that she was sleeping when Trump made his latest CNN comments and didn't learn that he called her claims of sexual assault "fake" and a "made-up story" until the next day when she was sent a transcript by her lawyer.

"It's just stupid, it's just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people," she said.

Why It Matters: If Carroll does go ahead with the lawsuit this would be the third time she has sued Trump.

On Tuesday, a jury said in the civil defamation lawsuit that Trump had sexually assaulted her but not raped her.

In yet another lawsuit, Trump is claiming he had presidential immunity when he made remarks that allegedly defamed Carroll.

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, filed an appeals notice on Thursday in the recently concluded case, reported the Times.

Trump, a front-running Republican contender for the 2024 presidential elections, faces a number of legal woes. He became the first president of the United States to be arrested in New York in a case related to the falsification of business records.

