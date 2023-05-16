Trump's Niece Says Jean Carroll Lawsuit Was Like Watching An Aikido Master: 'Balance Can Shift After All'

Jean Carroll had the last laugh as a Manhattan court found the defendant Donald Trump sexually assaulted her and awarded her $5 million in damages.

Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, one of his harshest critics, reflected on the verdict in her Substack post on Sunday.

"This week, the accountability came to us courtesy of the extraordinary E. Jean Carroll," Mary Trump said. The psychologist gave credit to Carroll's legal team led by Roberta Kaplan.

"It was like watching an Aikido master redirect her opponent's greatest strengths in order to render them useful," she said.

Aikido is a Japanese martial art and self-defense system that aims at turning an attacker's strength and momentum against himself.

"It would seem the balance can shift after all. Sometimes all it takes is telling the truth," she added.

See Also: How To Invest In Startups

The former president's niece contrasted the outcome of the lawsuit with that of the CNN town hall with her uncle. Slamming CNN as a corrupt enterprise, Mary Trump said the town hall was stage-managed by another "rich narcissist" for the advantage of a "man who has nothing of value to recommend him."

"Since Tuesday, I've been thinking about the juxtaposition of a media that continues to allow Donald Trump free rein—unfettered by propriety and unconstrained by the need to tell truth, and a justice system that, in ways small and now absolutely earth-shaking, finally seems to be catching up to the urgent necessity of holding Donald accountable," she said.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says There’s Only One Way To Stop Former President’s Lies: ‘Be Blunt About Who He Is’