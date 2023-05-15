Putin-Linked Wagner Chief Offered Ukraine Russian Troop Intel In Exchange For Bakhmut Pullout, Leaked Docs Reveal

Vladimir Putin-linked Wagner Group chief reportedly offered Ukraine an extraordinary deal in late January as his mercenary forces were losing the battle in Bakhmut.

What Happened: Yevgeniy Prigozhin proposed that if Ukraine withdrew its soldiers from the area surrounding Bakhmut, he would provide Kyiv with information on Russian troop positions, which the war-torn nation could use to attack them.

Prigozhin sent this proposal to his contacts in Kyiv's military intelligence team, with whom he has had secret communications during the war, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked U.S. intelligence documents previously undisclosed on Discord.

The document did not specify which Russian troop positions Prigozhin offered to reveal in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops.

See Also: Putin-Linked Infamous Mercenary Group Could Soon ‘Cease To Exist,’ Founder Says Week After Expressing Fears Of Ukrainian Counterattack

Two Ukrainian officials also confirmed to the publication that the Wagner Group head had spoken several times to the Ukrainian intelligence directorate. One official said that Prigozhin extended the offer more than once but that Ukraine rejected it because officials don't trust Putin's ally and thought his proposals could have been disingenuous.

See Also: Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Blames US Nuclear Policies For Unleashing ‘Major War' in Europe

A U.S. official also said that the U.S. had similar doubts about Prigozhin's intentions.

Why It Matters: Prigozhin has publicly criticized Russian military commanders for not providing enough resources to his forces, which have been instrumental in supporting Moscow’s war efforts. The Wagner’s head has engaged in a public feud with Russia's top brass, claiming that he has failed to equip and resupply his mercenaries.

Last week, he criticized Moscow for not delivering the ammunition that was promised to his troops and accused them of trying to destroy his private military group.

Read Next: Putin's Envoy Raises Concern Over ‘Steadily Growing' Risks Of Nuclear War With US