Russia Struggling To Hold Ground? Wagner Chief Describes 'Worst' Situation Near Bakhmut

Wagner Group chief and a known ally of Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Thursday, revealed a humiliating battlefield setback for Russia.

What Happened: The head of the private mercenary said a Russian brigade had run away from the area near Ukraine's Bakhmut without any fight, posing a risk of encirclement by the Ukrainian forces to his troops.

"The situation on the western flanks is developing according to the worst of the predicted scenarios," Prigozhin complained in an audio message released Thursday, reported CNN.

See Also: Poland Triggers Kremlin’s Fury By Renaming Russian City In Official Documents

"Those territories that were liberated with the blood and lives of our comrades … are abandoned today almost without any fight by those who are supposed to hold our flanks."

Why It Matters: Lately, the head of the Russian private mercenary group’s head has been making more radical and contentious remarks against Moscow, suggesting a rift with the Russian government.

Prigozhin has repeatedly complained that the Russian military was not providing enough shells to his troops and has said that Russia's top military brass was indecisive and allowed Wagner fighters to die.

Prigozhin, whose private mercenaries have spent months trying to capture Ukraine’s Bakhmut, earlier this month also threatened to pull out after being starved of ammunition and suffering "useless and unjustified" losses as a result.

Read Next: Trump Refuses To Call Putin A War Criminal: ‘If You Say…People Are Going To Execute Him’