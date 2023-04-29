Putin-Linked Infamous Mercenary Group Could Soon 'Cease To Exist,' Founder Says Week After Expressing Fears Of Ukrainian Counterattack

Vladimir Putin-linked Russian mercenary Wagner Group, which is leading Russia's assault in Ukraine's Bakhmut, is on the verge of shutting down.

What Happened: Russian leader's ally and Wagner Group Founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, in video remarks to a blogger that were released on Friday, said, "Today we are coming to the point where Wagner is ending."

“Now, with regard to the need in general for shells at the front, what we want,” he told Russian war blogger Semyon Pegov, according to Reuters.

“Wagner, in a short period of time, will cease to exist. We will become history, nothing to worry about; things like this happen,” he continued.

Why It Matters: The Wagner group chief had earlier this week said that his troops were suffering heavy casualties due to a lack of support from the Kremlin. A week before, he also expressed concern about a counter-attack by well-equipped Ukrainian troops.

Prigozhin has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with Russia’s approach to the Ukraine war. He, on multiple occasions, has criticized Russia's top brass for failing to provide his troops with the necessary ammunition and, at times, accuses high-ranking military officials of disloyalty.

Wagner is also reportedly supplying Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with missiles to assist them in their fight against the country's military.

