If you ever have the opportunity to play a round of golf at the former commander-in-chief’s Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, you’d tee up on the first hole with a peculiar view behind you — his first wife’s gravestone.
Ivana Trump’s final resting place is situated in a secluded area, just behind the tee at the first hole on Trump’s course. What’s more, given the former president’s lengthy history with taxes, some assume that he buried Ivana there to serve a tax purpose.
Cemetery land is exempt from all taxes, rates and assessments under the New Jersey tax code. Her grave might have favorable tax ramifications for a Trump family trust that owns the golf company in a state where land and property taxes are famously high.
After obtaining tax records from the trust, ProPublica discovered that it intended to establish a nonprofit cemetery firm on a piece of land in Hackettstown, New Jersey, which is roughly 20 miles from the Bedminster golf course.
As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks.— Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022
So I checked the NJ tax code & folks...it's a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ
The state tax code exempts cemetery companies from business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes and inheritance taxes in addition to real estate taxes, rates, assessments and personal property taxes.
Ivana died in July at her home in Manhattan and is the first person buried in the 10-person plot at the Trump family grave site.
It is unclear whether Trump intends to pursue tax breaks.
Photo: Ivana Trump's funeral, lev radin via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.