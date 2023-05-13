If You Bought Your Mom $100 In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla Stocks For Mother's Day Last Year, Here's How Much She'd Have Now

Roses are red, violets are blue, flowers are overrated, Mom can trade stocks too.

If you’re struggling with what to get your mom for Mother’s Day this year, a gift of stock is one item to consider.

What Happened: Mother’s Day this year will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14. While many will get their mom flowers and a card, another option could be buying shares of some of the most valuable and most well-known public companies.

Mother’s Day was designated an official holiday by then President Woodrow Wilson in 1914 and is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Last year, Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 8, 2022. Here’s a look at how an investment in three of the largest publicly traded companies at that time would be worth now.

Related Link: Exclusive: Top 10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In April, Where Do Apple, Microsoft And Tesla Rank?

Investing $100 Each In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla: Investing $100 in each of the three popular stocks during Mother's Day 2022 could have bought the following share amounts:

Apple Inc AAPL: 0.6358 shares

Microsoft Corporation MSFT: 0.3640 shares

Tesla Inc TSLA: 0.5880 shares

The three investments would be worth the following values today based on closing share prices from Friday, May 6, 2022. The totals do not include dividends.

Apple: $109.72

Microsoft: $112.47

Tesla: $98.77

The total investment in those three stocks on Mother’s Day last year would be worth $320.97 today, representing a return of 7.0%. This trails the 17.8% return the same three stocks gained between Mother’s Day 2021 and Mother’s Day 2022.

While flowers might not last forever, stock investments for your mom can often hold or gain value over time.

Related Link: Tesla Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS In Line, Cybertruck Updates And More

Photo: Shutterstock

