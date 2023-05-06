Donald Trump Says DeSantis' Trip Was A 'Total Bomb': 'He Needs A Personality Transplant, And Those Are Not Yet Available'

Former President Donald Trump and his niece Mary Trump may be polar opposites on the political spectrum, but they agree on one thing: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent trip overseas was a “disaster” and a “total bomb.”

What Happened: Last month, DeSantis flew to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the U.K ahead of his potential announcement to run in the Republican primaries next year. The trips were widely seen as an attempt to bolster his reputation on the world stage.

In recent months, the governor, who released a memoir earlier this year, has largely been criticized for his lack of charisma, which, Jennifer Szalai of The New York Times wrote, came through clearly in DeSantis’ book.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, who has led DeSantis in opinion polls, appeared to agree with both his niece and Szalai, saying the governor is devoid of the personality needed to win the presidency.

“The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a Personality Transplant, and those are not yet available,” Trump wrote, adding that “almost all [congressmen] and women that served with him, and knew him well, supported me.”

The former president then went on to take shots at former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who also announced a bid for the presidency, stating, “I would say that, when it comes to lack of Personality, Ron would be in a class with Asa Hutchinson, and that’s not good.”

Since announcing his candidacy, Hutchinson has criticized Trump and his policies, making the former Arkansas governor an easy target for Trump. Despite the back-and-forth between the two, Hutchinson’s platform could make him a legitimate contender, especially if he wins the Republican nomination, according to Politico.

Trump ended his post by turning his focus back on DeSantis, writing, “His foreign trip was a total bomb – They didn’t even know what he was doing there!”

Read Next: Tucker Carlson An 'Ideal' GOP Presidential Candidate: 8 Sarcastic Reasons From Republican Campaign Manager

Photos: Shutterstock