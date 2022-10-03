In Setback For Putin, Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Forces Liberated 2 Settlements In Kherson Region Where Russia Conducted Referendums

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday announced that his forces had successfully liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region.

What Happened: In his late-night address on Sunday, Zelenskyy mentioned the two settlements and thanked the specific units of Ukrainian forces who “liberated” the regions.

See Also: Russian Soldiers Call Putin 'A Fool' On Intercepted Calls: 'The Stupidest Decision Our Government Ever Made'

“I'm thankful to the soldiers of the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade for defending the city of Kharkiv and liberating the territory of Kharkiv region. To the soldiers of the 110th brigade, who bravely repulsed the invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction. To the soldiers of the 129th brigade of my native Kryvy Rih, who distinguished themselves with good results and liberated, in particular, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka,” he said.

This came after Zelenskyy earlier said that the success of the Ukrainian army is not limited to Lyman in the Donetsk region. However, he didn’t share more details then.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Ukraine on Sunday also claimed full control of Russia's eastern logistics hub, Lyman, which came as one of the most significant battlefield gains in weeks. "Over the past week, the number of Ukrainian flags in Donbas has increased. There will be even more in a week's time," Zelenskyy said in an earlier address.

Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an official signing ceremony in the Kremlin Palace to annex four areas of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson — after announcing victory in self-styled referendums.

Read Next: 'Dealing With Hurricane Putin:' US Lawmakers Promise More Funding, Weapons To Ukraine As Russia Unfolds Annexation Plan