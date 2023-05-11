With Just 6 Months Of Training You Could Start Making $15K A Month Legally Breaking Into Houses And Cars

Dakota Crownover studied locksmithing for six months after he graduated from high school. Now he makes up to $15,000 a month and chooses the hours he wants to work.

What To Know: Crownover operates as an independent locksmith through the Jobox app. This platform links home-service experts with homeowners seeking assistance, who often visit home improvement stores such as Home Depot Inc HD and Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.

He keeps about 60% of the cost of each job, and he works when he wants. According to a Business Insider report, Crownover made $125,000 in 2021, and he can make closer to $15,000 a month if he picks up extra jobs.

He got started after high school when he signed up for an apprenticeship that lasted a month. After he completed the program, he became a subcontractor for a locksmith company and also trained alongside one of his friends in the field. It wasn't long before he was making great money.

"Becoming a locksmith takes a relatively short amount of time to master, and as long as you have the right teacher and guidance, it's a great return on investment for a career," Crownover said.

The young entrepreneur was able to "master" the craft in less than six months. Now he works whatever hours he wants, and he gets to break into strangers' houses for a living.

Most of his jobs come from people who are locked out of their houses or cars. A majority of the time, Crownover can get into the locked house or car in just two to five minutes. The maximum amount of time he spends on site is about a half hour when a home has multiple locks and requires drilling.

He makes between $80 and $300 per job and the Jobox app takes care of all the finances, so he doesn't have to spend extra time doing the books for his business. It simplifies the entire process, he said.

"With the money earned from locksmithing, I've gained stability, built a healthy savings account, and reinvested in myself," Crownover said.

