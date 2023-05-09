How A Mom's Laundry Side Hustle Helped Her Buy A Laundromat, Now She Makes $24K A Month

A side hustle is a way of earning extra income besides your main job or source of income. It is a flexible and often creative way of generating more money.

A laundry side hustle can be a lucrative and rewarding business opportunity for those looking to earn extra income.

This is exactly what encouraged Christian Sanya to get into a side hustle even after working as a full-time medical laboratory technologist for a salary of $76,000 per year, reports CNBC.

Also Read: From Lineman To 'Laundromat Millionaire' - How Craigslist And Clothes Cleaning Changed This Man's Life

In 2019, Sanya entered a side hustle business by washing clothes through the on-demand laundry platform SudShare. By 2022, she made $46,000 out of the platform.

With the extra income from SudShare, Sanya and her husband eventually opened The Laundry Room in Lanham, Maryland — a 40-machine business with four employees.

It now makes the couple around $24,000 per month.

“It’s not an easy side hustle, but if you like it, it’s easy money,” Sanya told CNBC. “But the laundry has always been my thing... It doesn’t feel like work to me.”

Sanya still fulfills 12 hours of laundry requests per day. Her husband and Laundry Room employees filling in the gaps while she’s at work.

“You have to sacrifice a lot to know where you’re going, the endpoint is going to pay off,” Sanya says. “I’ve given up family time; I’ve given up my date nights. I’ve given up a lot for SudShare at this point.”

Sanya sometimes brings her four children along to The Laundry Room to show them the value of caring for others.

“I refuse to accept that you can’t have good service in our community,” Sanya said. “I’m ready to change that, and that’s what I’m doing, one laundromat at a time.”

A second location is currently in the works.

“I never thought this would happen,” Sanya added. “I never had it dreamed out on paper or anything, but I’m building on what I want it to be in the future.”

Next: This Family Bought A 400-Year-Old Apartment In Portugal For Just $534,000

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

Image by Rebecca Varney from Pixabay