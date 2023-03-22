4 Brain Hacks To Supercharge Your Success

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

Success is subjective, but there are a few simple tricks that can help boost intelligence and accelerate your progress on whatever path you have chosen to pursue.

What To Know: According to a Medium article written by LexION Capital founder and CEO Elle Kaplan, there are a few straightforward methods that can be used to boost productivity and sharpen skills, which should ultimately help you get ahead in life.

To maintain a head start you must always be willing to learn. One of the best ways to do this is to look at the world with a beginner's mind. That way you at least take an unbiased view when encountering new situations, which helps maintain a relentless willingness to learn.

Kaplan has a handful of insights that can "help you harness the power of constant learning."

4 Things To Do: The first is called "50 minutes or less." She believes limiting time spent learning something new can help individuals make the most of their learning experiences.

Louisiana State University's Ellen Dunn has said that "anything more than 50 [minutes] is too much information for your brain to take in at one time."

Kaplan recommends scheduling short time blocks for learning new information and making sure to take breaks in between to give the information time to sink in before moving onto something new.

Another great tip is called the Pareto principle, or the 80/20 rule. Developed by economist Vilfredo Pareto, the technique involves focusing on the most important 20% of whatever it is you are trying to understand. The most important 20% will actually cover 80% of all you need to know.

Kaplan also recommends learners change their processes and cut out multitasking. Those who change the way they consume the same information tend to learn faster than those who repeat the exact same methods.

It's also best if you only focus on one task when learning. Cutting out distractions can allow you to get creative in your approach and help to avoid getting stuck in the same groove. Multitasking inhibits learning power.

Lastly, learners should try taking notes by hand instead of relying on technology. Writing things down can help prioritize the most important information, which goes back to the 80/20 rule. It also helps cut out potential distractions that come with the use of technology.

So put down the phone or computer you are reading this on and get to it! The best time to change is now.

