Tucker Carlson, the former host for Fox News, described a woman as "yummy" and spouted other inappropriate comments, newly leaked video footage shows.

What Happened: Carlson is seen speaking with Fox Nation host Piers Morgan in one of the videos obtained by Media Matters, reported The Hill. The timeline of the videos was not immediately clear.

"If we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, it’s your show. It’s totally up to you," Carlson reportedly says to Morgan.

"We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week," Morgan responds, according to the report.

Other Leaks: In other videos, Carlson can purportedly be seen making more inappropriate remarks.

In one leaked video, Carlson is seen in conversation with someone off-camera, saying “I’m not qualified to say that, but I will say I thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy.”

In another video obtained by Media Matters, Carlson is seen telling someone off camera, while a staffer is fixing his hair before a recording, that he can never accurately judge his appearance.

"I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that," he quips, according to the report.

The former Fox Host also mimics his predecessor Bill O'Reilly by shouting "F*ck it, We'll do it live!" while responding to something he hears off camera before recording.

Why It Matters: Legal filings of private messages sent by Carlson revealed that he made offensive and crude remarks. This was discovered by Fox’s board of directors and top executives a day before the Dominion Voting Systems defamation trial was set to commence, reported The New York Times.

The redacted private messages were a factor in Fox leadership's decision to sever ties with Carlson, who was responsible for the network's highest-rated and highly profitable prime-time show, reported NYT, citing people familiar with the matter.

In April, Fox News announced that Carlson would be departing from the network shortly after it settled the lawsuit that originated over allegations of fraud and fixing in the 2020 presidential election.

