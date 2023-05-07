Tucker Carlson's Team Goes From Peacetime To Warpath Against Fox, As He Plots A 'Media Empire' Of His Own: Report

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is going all out against his former employer Fox Corp.'s FOXA Fox News, working to nullify the contract clause that prevents him from going on air until 2025.

What Happened: "The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous," said Bryan Freedman, the high-profile lawyer Carlson retained for the contract dispute, according to Axios.

A contract clause restricts Carlson from working for competing outlets until 2025. The television personality was terminated from Fox News on April 24, with reports suggesting that the move was made in response to complaints regarding misogynistic and anti-Semitic remarks allegedly made by Carlson and his producers.

What's Next: Carlson appears to be "busy plotting a media empire of his own," according to Axios. Right-wing outlets such as Rumble and Newsmax are reportedly interested in hiring the controversial personality and considering paying him more than what he earned from Fox.

Carlson has also had a conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, although no specifics were discussed, Axios reported. Musk is also the owner of social media platform Twitter. Recently, one of the billionaire's Twitter followers floated the idea of hiring Carlson as part of a wider effort to create a video service that could rival YouTube.

The former Fox News host is also reportedly toying with the idea of building a direct-to-consumer media outlet, which would allow him to charge his viewers for a subscription.

"Now, we're going from peacetime to Defcon 1. He wants freedom," one of Carlson's close friends told Axios.

