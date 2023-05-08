Rumors Abound About Lionel Messi Joining Saudi Club Al Hilal After His Contract With PSG Expires

Lionel Messi could be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer to play in Saudi Arabia next season, according to reports by Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito.

The Argentine would reportedly be accepting a proposal from Al Hilal, the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, which allegedly offered the soccer player not only a salary of $400 million per season but also the signing of two of his closest friends from the sport.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba would also leave Barcelona to join Messi in his upcoming Middle Eastern adventure.

See Also: Leo Messi Collaborates With Sony Entertainment On New Animated Series: 'It Fulfills One Of My Dreams'

After June 30, Messi's current contract with PSG will expire, and all signs indicate that he will not renew it. Despite his arrival at the French club in 2021 to help it win the Champions League, its mission was unsuccessful, which has led to a strained relationship with the fans, including boos and criticism from Parisians.

The soccer superstar was suspended without pay for two weeks by PSG after he missed training to travel to Saudi Arabia.

In an attempt to defuse the tension and clear the air with the club and his teammates, Messi took to Instagram last Friday to issue a public apology.

But, some players were reportedly still unhappy with the situation, and it caused tension in the dressing room. The athlete returned today (Monday) to training alone while the rest of the PSG team had a day off.

Meanwhile, Verónica Brunati, an Argentine journalist who is very close to Messi and his circle, reported that the offer from Al Hilal exists, but no decision has been made yet.

"Leo Messi has a formal offer from Al Hilal, but despite the rumors, THERE IS NO AGREEMENT YET. The intention of the Argentine is to resolve his future when the league ends. PSG lifted his suspension after his public apology video. Today he trained alone, and tomorrow he will do it with the group," tweeted the reporter for Telemundo and Fox Sports Argentina.

Read Next: Messi In 'Call Of Duty'? You Can Now Play As The World Cup Champion Lionel Messi In The Epic First-Person Shooter

Photo: A.Taoualit and The_AA's on Shutterstock