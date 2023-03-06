Leo Messi Collaborates With Sony Entertainment On New Animated Series: 'It Fulfills One Of My Dreams'

Leo Messi, the greatest soccer player of all time, will have his own animated series in collaboration with Sony Group Corp SONY, as reported by Deadline.

The show will portray the Argentinean soccer captain and World Cup winner’s childhood adventures as he navigates a video game world filled with obstacles and challenges.

In addition to its thrilling storyline, the series will feature original music from Sony Music Entertainment’s artists and composers. The music promises to add an extra layer of excitement and immersion to the show.

Sony’s Premium Content Division will oversee the development and distribution of the series. Although no network or streamer has been attached to the project yet, the collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and Leo Messi Management is expected to draw significant interest from broadcasters and streaming platforms alike.

The series is set to be available in multiple languages, so it has the potential to appeal to a broad international audience.

Leo Messi's Dreams Keep Coming True

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams,” Messi revealed.

“I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys.”

Fernando Cabral, executive vice-president of Sony Music Latin America, declared: “It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history.

"We look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world.”

Photo: Asatur Yesayants on Shutterstock and logo on Wikipedia