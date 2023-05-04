President Xi Jinping‘s official mouthpiece on Wednesday accused the U.S. of "selling wars" in the name of “protecting” Taiwan.

What Happened: China's state-owned media, in an opinion piece, said, "The U.S. is happy to manifest its determination of “protecting” China’s Taiwan – by selling wars to the region."

The commentary from state-run CGTN came as a delegation of U.S. defense contractors and a former senior leader of the U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, visited Taiwan amid rising threat from Beijing.

See Also: Ron DeSantis Says Xi Jinping ‘Wants To Take Taiwan At Some Point:’ US Will Counter China’s ‘Hostile Action’

Noting Rudder's comments about Washington’s willingness to be part of defense capabilities in the Indo-pacific region, the Chinese state media said, "Washington loves to talk peace, but all it knows is war. After all, the U.S. relies on wars to survive and prosper."

Repeatedly addressing the self-governed island nation as China’s Taiwan, the state-run broadcaster went on to say that "People in Taiwan need peace and development — not a bullet."

Why It Matters: Xi's government has long desired reunification with Taiwan, a goal that remains a top priority for China. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out the use of force to take control.

In recent years, tensions have increased as the U.S. has strengthened its support for Taiwan, with Washington stating that any effort to reunify Taiwan with China forcibly would draw actions from Joe Biden‘s administration.

Under Xi, China has ramped up military and political pressure to try and get Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone.

Read Next: Former Taiwan President Urges Peace Talks With Xi Jinping — But Tsai’s Government Thinks His Views Are Outdated