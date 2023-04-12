After China concluded a three-day simulated "joint precision strikes" on Taiwan, Taipei has warned that Xi Jinping is "Ready To Launch A War."

What Happened: Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, in an interview with CNN, condemned Beijing's actions in the Taiwan Strait.

"Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan," Wu said.

"Chinese leaders will think twice before they decide to use force against Taiwan. And no matter whether it is 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan simply needs to get ready," he said.

After Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen returned from a brief visit to the U.S., where she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy despite Beijing's warnings, China began three days of military drills around Taiwan.

Why It Matters: These comments from Wu came at a time when Chinese authorities have been ramping up military and political pressure to try and get Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone.

Taiwan and its Western allies have repeatedly warned that Xi is learning from Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and can attack the island nation soon.

Last month, Taiwan's Defence Minister said Taipei was on alert this year for a "sudden entry" by the Chinese army into areas close to its territory amid mounting tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

