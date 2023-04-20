The Philippines ruled out the idea of Washington storing weapons to potentially use them to protect Taiwan on bases the U.S. has access to through the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

What Happened: Enrique Manalo, Manila's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, stated that the country would not allow Washington to carry out activities that were not specified in the 2014 agreement.

"Our view is that EDCA is not aimed at any third country outside its meant-for use for the Philippines," Manalo told a senate hearing on Wednesday, reported The South China Morning Post.

Manalo said the Philippines' primary foreign policy goal is to maintain friendly relations with all countries and promised that the security agreement would align with this stance. He added that the Asian nation would not allow U.S. troops to refuel, repair and reload at EDCA sites.

Why It Matters: The comments came after the Philippines, earlier this month, announced that it would grant the U.S. access to four more bases near the Taiwan Strait and the disputed South China Sea. This move increases the number of military installations Washington can use in the Philippines to nine.

Last week, Beijing's ambassador in Manila, Huang Xilian, said the country's decision to expand U.S. military access "caused widespread and grave concern among Chinese people."

The Chinese official accused the Philippines of "stoking the fire" over Taiwan's independence.

Although China has denounced the Philippines for its defense alliance with the U.S., both Manila and Washington maintain that the sites are primarily for responding to humanitarian and climate-related disasters in the Southeast Asian nation.

