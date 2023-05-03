Co-founders of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google DeepMind and Microsoft Corp’s MSFT LinkedIn unveiled their latest creation called “Pi.”

What Happened: Inflection AI, the startup founded by one of the co-founders of Google DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman and LinkedIn co-creator Reid Hoffman has unveiled its latest AI chatbot named “Pi.”

Pi is designed to provide personal conversations and emotional support to users — somewhat distinctive from existing chatbots like OpenAI’s chatGPT, Google Bard and Microsoft Bing AI, reported Financial Times.

During a live demo, Pi stood out from other chatbots by frequently asking users questions at the end of its responses, fostering continued dialogue.

Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI, said that Pi could not do coding, make travel plans, or write marketing strategies and essays for school. “It’s purely designed for relaxed, supportive, informative conversation.”

According to Suleyman, while Pi may eventually assist users with online tasks, its current focus is on “mundane” and “trivial” conversations. He acknowledged that while the chatbot responses lack citations and references, this will soon be remedied.

Suleyman also emphasized that, like all large language modes, Pi can occasionally produce fabricated facts due to the underlying technology, the report noted.

Pi users can conduct personal conversations with the chatbot through an app or various messaging platforms like text or Meta Platforms Inc.’s META WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Why It’s Important: OpenAI’s chatGPT — which took the world by storm — was released in November 2022 for testing. The AI-powered chatbot ignited a battle among tech giants resulting in Google reportedly declaring “code red.”

Since chatGPT’s popularity broke many records, a flood of similar products has been rolled out publicly by the likes of Snap Inc. SNAP.

