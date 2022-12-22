ChatGPT Popularity Reportedly Leads To Google Declaring 'Code Red' As Sundar Pichai Increases Involvement In AI Strategy

As OpenAI's chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — takes the internet by storm for its ability to directly answer questions conversationally, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL management has reportedly declared a "code red" to deal with the threat.

What Happened: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been involved in a series of meetings to define Google's AI strategy, reported New York Times.

See Also: How To Buy Google (GOOGL) Stock

Pichai has also upended the work of various groups inside the company to respond to the threat that chatGPT poses, the report noted, citing a memo and audio recording.

Teams within Google's research, Trust and Safety and other departments have been reassigned to develop and release new AI prototypes and products by May 2023 — when a major conference is expected to be hosted by the tech giant.

The company has tasked its employees with building new AI products that can create artwork and images like OpenAI's DALL-E technology.

Google intends to make its LaMDA chat technology a cloud computing service for outside businesses.

Why It's Important: Google has been reluctant to overhaul its search engine and share a full-fledged chatbot as its flagship service broadly. This is primarily because the service could struggle with concerns similar to chatGPT, including potential generation of false, toxic or biased information, the report noted.

Microsoft Corporation also had to shut down its chatbot Tay in less than a day over concerns related to posting offensive and racist content.

Read Next: Google Play Adds' Purchase Request' Feature For Parents To Approve Or Deny What Kids Buy