'Trump Raped Me:' Writer Says Former President 'Lied And Shattered My Reputation' In Graphic Testimony

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Donald Trump of raping her almost 30 years ago, in a powerful testimony at a civil trial, reportedly said the former U.S. president assaulted her and then lied about it.

What Happened: In her lawsuit against Trump, Carroll testified that the former U.S. leader caused her emotional trauma after assaulting her, Reuters reported. She added that Trump’s denial of the allegations caused her additional anguish.

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen," Carroll said.

"He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try to get my life back."

Carroll testified in graphic terms about Trump raping her. She said Trump was "very personable" and wanted help picking a gift for another woman and that she was "delighted" to come along. However, things quickly turned dark as she said Trump restrained her and forced his fingers inside of her in a dressing room.

She said It was "extremely painful" and escaped after kneeing him and fleeing the room. Shaken by the attack, Carroll said she had been "unable to ever have a romantic life again."

Why It Matters: Carroll, a former columnist at Elle magazine, is pursuing an undetermined amount of compensation from Trump, who's currently leading the Republican field in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

After Carroll publicly accused the former U.S. leader decades later of raping her, Trump denied that the incident ever took place and criticized Carroll, calling her dishonest.

Trump's response led to Carroll filing a lawsuit against him for both defamation and battery last year, resulting in the ongoing Manhattan civil trial.

