Trump's Assault Can Be Verified By Witnesses, Claims Lawyer For Rape Accuser

Lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, the rape accuser who is suing former President Donald Trump, said that the accusations against the latter were not a "he said, she said" dispute.

What Happened: Shawn Crowley said in her opening remarks that Trump “slammed Ms. Carroll against the wall” and "pressed his lips to her" and this could be corroborated by other witnesses, reported Reuters.

The lawyer told the Manhattan federal court that the jury would hear testimony from two other women who say Trump sexually assaulted them, according to the report.

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina told the jury in Democratic stronghold Manhattan that it was okay for them to dislike the former president.

He said, "You can hate Donald Trump. It’s fine." Tacopina said that the evidence will show that Trump did not assault Carroll.

Why It Matters: Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed both Trump and Carroll's lawyers to tell their respective clients not to issue statements that could "incite violence or civil unrest," reported Reuters.

The Judge, earlier in the day, sat the nine jurors who will decide if Trump raped Carroll in an upscale department store's dressing room in the mid-1990s and later defamed her by denying the assault, noted Reuters.

Trump, who has announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2024, is currently confronted with several lawsuits, including Carroll’s. If witnesses testify to Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct, which he has consistently refuted, it could have political ramifications.

