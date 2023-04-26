Tinder, the popular dating app from Match Group MTCH, has added a new verification feature in its photo verification process to ensure a safer and more authentic online dating experience.

What Happened: As social media platforms implement stricter verification procedures, Tinder is following suit by introducing a new photo verification system that requires users to submit a selfie video.

Additionally, photo-verified members have the option to request the same from their potential matches and can choose to limit incoming messages from non-verified members via their Message Settings.

"Now, if members want to get Photo Verified they will have to complete a series of video prompts. While no photo verification process is perfect, this helps Tinder keep those blue checkmarks more real," the platform stated.

It further added, "Video selfie in Photo Verification is available, globally, today, and the ability to select ‘Photo Verified Members’ only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months."

Why It's Important: In the past few months, social media platforms like Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram and Twitter (before it was acquired by Elon Musk) introduced new measures to censor sensitive content for minors.

In October last year, Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT social networking platform LinkedIn rolled out multiple features to detect and remove fake accounts.

