LinkedIn Goes On Fake-Profile Hunt After Reports Of Phony Apple, Amazon Employee Accounts

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 26, 2022 12:32 AM | 1 min read
LinkedIn Goes On Fake-Profile Hunt After Reports Of Phony Apple, Amazon Employee Accounts

Microsoft Corporation's MSFT social networking platform LinkedIn has rolled out new profile features to detect and remove fake accounts. 

What Happened: On Tuesday, LinkedIn introduced a series of features while also strengthening its automated system to keep "inauthentic profiles and activity off" the platform. 

See Also: Elon Musk's Friend And LinkedIn Co-founder Was Once Skeptical Of Twitter Deal — 'Oh My God, Another Huge Problem'

Foremost, the 'About This Profile' feature lets users check when a profile was created and last updated. Users can also identify whether the member they intend to interact with has a verified phone number and/or work email associated with their account. 

Additionally, the platform launched a feature that deals with AI-generated profile photos used to create fake accounts that might appear authentic. 

LinkedIn will also warn users regarding suspicious messages that include high-risk content. 

"We may warn you about messages that ask you to take the conversation to another platform because that can be a sign of a scam," stated Oscar Rodriguez, Vice President, Product Management at LinkedIn, in a blog post. 

Why It's Important: Over the past few months, LinkedIn has been surrounded by several fraudulent activities and threats on the platform. 

Earlier this month, several LinkedIn profiles that claimed to be employed with Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN were culled overnight

In June, an FBI special agent warned LinkedIn members about active Cryptocurrency investment scammers on the platform.  

Read Next: LinkedIn Co-Founder Explains Musk, Trump Beef: Real Life Success Vs. Pretend TV Version

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

